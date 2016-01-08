FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea's Daehan seeks 83,200 T of wheat for April-May
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 8, 2016 / 1:23 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea's Daehan seeks 83,200 T of wheat for April-May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's Daehan Flour Mill Co
Ltd issued an invitation to bid seeking 30,100
tonnes of Canadian wheat for arrival in May and 53,100 tonnes of
U.S wheat for arrival between April 20 and May 20 via tenders.
    The tenders will close at 11 a.m.(0200 GMT) on Friday,
according to the ITB.
    Details are as follows:
    
    TONNES(M/T)  ORIGIN  COMMODITY                  PROTEIN(pct)
    30,100       Canada  Western Red Spring         min. 13.5 
    23,700       U.S     Western White/Soft White   max. 10.5
    3,100        U.S     Western White/Soft White   max. 8.5 
    6,500        U.S     Hard Red Winter            min. 11.5
    19,800       U.S     Dark/Northern Spring       min. 14.0 
    
    * Note: The agency is seeking No. 2 or better products for
Canadian wheat, and No. 1 products for U.S wheat. 

 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.