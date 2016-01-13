FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's Daehan seeks 80,600 T of wheat for June
January 13, 2016 / 12:31 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea's Daehan seeks 80,600 T of wheat for June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's Daehan Flour Mill Co
Ltd issued an invitation to bid, seeking a total of
80,600 tonnes of Australian wheat for arrival in June via
tenders.
    The tenders will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Wednesday,
according to the ITB.
    Details of the tenders are as follows:
    
    TONNES(M/T)  COMMODITY                 PROTEIN(pct)  ARRIVAL
    37,360       Australian Standard White 10.3-11.0     June 16
    2,640        Australian Hard           min. 11.5     June 16
    36,040       Australian Standard White 10.3-11.0     June 30
    4,560        Australian Hard           min. 11.5     June 30
    

 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
