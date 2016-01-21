FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea's Samyang Corp seeks 23,200 T of wheat for Apr-May
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 21, 2016 / 12:16 AM / 2 years ago

South Korea's Samyang Corp seeks 23,200 T of wheat for Apr-May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - South Korea's Samyang Corp
 issued an invitation to bid (ITB) seeking a total of
23,200 tonnes of U.S. wheat for shipment during Apr. 20-May 20
via tenders.
    The tenders will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Thursday,
according to the ITB.
    Details of the tenders are as follows:
    
    TONNES(M/T) Commodity                    PROTEIN(pot)  
    12,300      Western White/Soft White     max. 10.5       
    700         Western White/Soft White     max. 8.5/8.0  
    2,500       Hard Red Winter              min. 11.5     
    7,700       Northern Spring/             min. 14.0     
                Dark Northern Spring
    
    *Note: The agency is seeking No.1 products.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
