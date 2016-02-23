S.Korea's CJ Cheiljedang seeks 66,600 T wheat for May-June

SEOUL, Feb 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp issued two invitations to bid (ITB) seeking a total of 66,600 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from the United States for shipment between May 20 and June 20. The tenders will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Tuesday. Details of the tenders are as follows: TONNES PRODUCT PROTEIN(pct) PORT 17,500 Western/Soft White max. 10.5 and max. 11.0 Busan 2,500 Western/Soft White max. 8.5 and/or max. 9.0 Busan 6,100 Hard Red Winter min. 11.5 Busan 6,000 Dark/Northern Spring min. 14.0 Busan 11,500 Western/Soft White max. 10.5 and max. 11.0 Incheon 1,100 Western/Soft White max. 8.5 and/or max. 9.0 Incheon 5,200 Hard Red Winter min. 11.5 Incheon 16,700 Dart/Northern Spring min. 14.0 Incheon (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)