S.Korea's CJ Cheiljedang seeks 66,600 T wheat for May-June
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 23, 2016 / 1:11 AM / in 2 years

S.Korea's CJ Cheiljedang seeks 66,600 T wheat for May-June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp
 issued two invitations to bid (ITB) seeking a total
of 66,600 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from the United States
for shipment between May 20 and June 20.
    The tenders will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Tuesday.
    
    Details of the tenders are as follows:
    TONNES PRODUCT              PROTEIN(pct)              PORT
    17,500 Western/Soft White   max. 10.5 and max. 11.0   Busan
    2,500  Western/Soft White   max. 8.5 and/or max. 9.0  Busan
    6,100  Hard Red Winter      min. 11.5                 Busan
    6,000  Dark/Northern Spring min. 14.0                 Busan
    
    11,500 Western/Soft White   max. 10.5 and max. 11.0  Incheon
    1,100  Western/Soft White   max. 8.5 and/or max. 9.0 Incheon
    5,200  Hard Red Winter      min. 11.5                Incheon
    16,700 Dart/Northern Spring min. 14.0                Incheon
    
    

 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

