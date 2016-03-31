FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's DongAOne Corp seeks 33,000 T wheat for July-Aug
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 31, 2016 / 1:30 AM / a year ago

S.Korea's DongAOne Corp seeks 33,000 T wheat for July-Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 31 (Reuters) - South Korea's DongAOne Co Ltd
 has issued an invitation to bid (ITB) seeking a
total of 33,000 tonnes of U.S wheat on behalf of DongAOne, Korea
Flour Mills, Samyang Corp and Daesun
Flour Mills for shipment between July and August via tenders.
    The tenders will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Thursday.
    Details are as follows: 
    TONNES(M/T)    COMMODITY             PROTEIN(pct)
    10,400         Western/Soft White    max. 10.5
     2,000         Western/Soft White    max. 8.5
     9,500         Hard Red Winter       min. 11.5
    11,100         Dark/Northern Spring  min. 14.0
    

 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
