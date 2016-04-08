FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's Daehan seeks 52,700 T of wheat for July-Aug
April 8, 2016 / 1:06 AM / a year ago

S.Korea's Daehan seeks 52,700 T of wheat for July-Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's Daehan Flour Mill
Co Ltd issued an invitation to bid (ITB) seeking a
total of 52,700 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from the United
States for arrival between July 10 and Aug. 10 via tenders.
    The tenders will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Friday,
according to the ITB.
    Details of the tenders are as follows:
    TONNES(M/T)  COMMODITY              PROTEIN(pct)  
    23,700       Western/Soft White     max. 10.5
     1,100       Western/Soft White     max. 8.5
     7,100       Hard Red Winter        min. 11.5
    20,800       Dark/Northern Spring   min. 14.0
    
    * Note: The agency is seeking U.S No.1 products.

 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
