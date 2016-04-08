S.Korea's Daehan seeks 52,700 T of wheat for July-Aug

SEOUL, April 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd issued an invitation to bid (ITB) seeking a total of 52,700 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from the United States for arrival between July 10 and Aug. 10 via tenders. The tenders will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Friday, according to the ITB. Details of the tenders are as follows: TONNES(M/T) COMMODITY PROTEIN(pct) 23,700 Western/Soft White max. 10.5 1,100 Western/Soft White max. 8.5 7,100 Hard Red Winter min. 11.5 20,800 Dark/Northern Spring min. 14.0 * Note: The agency is seeking U.S No.1 products. (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Joseph Radford)