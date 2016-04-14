FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's DongAOne seeks 69,500 T wheat for Aug-Sept
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 14, 2016 / 1:25 AM / a year ago

S.Korea's DongAOne seeks 69,500 T wheat for Aug-Sept

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, April 14 (Reuters) - South Korea's DongAOne Co Ltd
 has issued two invitations to bid (ITB) seeking a
total of 69,500 tonnes of U.S and Australian wheat on behalf of
DongAOne, Korea Flour Mills, Samyang Corp 
and Daesun Flour Mills for shipment between August and September
via tenders.
    The tender for the U.S wheat will be closed at 11 a.m. (0200
GMT) on Thursday and the tender for the Australian wheat will be
closed at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on the same day, according to the
ITB.
    Details are as follows:
    -- U.S wheat for shipment in August 
    TONNES(M/T)   COMMODITY              PROTEIN
    6,500         Western/Soft White     max. 10.5
    1,800         Western/Soft White     max. 8.5
    6,100         Hard Red Winter        min. 11.5
    9,600         Dark/Northern Spring   min. 14.0
    
    -- Australian wheat for shipment in September
    TONNES(M/T)   COMMODITY                    PROTEIN
    41,000        Australian Standard White    10.3-11.0
     4,500        Australian Hard              min. 11.5
    

 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Sunil Nair
