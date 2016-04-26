South Korea's Samyang Corp seeks 24,000 T wheat for Sept

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Samyang Corp is seeking a total of 24,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat on behalf of Donga-one, Korea Flour Mills, Daesun Flour Mills and itself for shipment between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30 via tenders, South Korean traders said.

The tender will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Tuesday.

Details are as follows:

TONNES COMMODITY PROTEIN (pct)

8,300 Western/Soft White max. 10.5

1,300 Western/soft White max. 8.5

5,500 Hard red winter min. 11.5

8,900 (Dark) Northern Spring min. 14