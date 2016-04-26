FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea's DongAOne seeks 35,000 T wheat for Oct-Nov
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 26, 2016 / 1:55 AM / a year ago

South Korea's DongAOne seeks 35,000 T wheat for Oct-Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's DongAOne issued an
invitation to bid seeking a total of 35,000 tonnes of Australian
wheat on behalf of Samyang Corp, Korea Flour Mills
, Daesun Flour Mills and itself for shipment between
Oct. 15 and Nov. 15 via tenders, South Korean traders said.
    The tender will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Tuesday.
    Details are as follows:
    TONNES(M/T)   COMMODITY                    PROTEIN(pct)
    30,000        Australian Standard White    10.3-11.0
     5,000        Australian Hard              min. 11.5

 (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
