FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea's Samyang buys 24,000 T wheat for Sept
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 27, 2016 / 1:45 AM / a year ago

S.Korea's Samyang buys 24,000 T wheat for Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's Samyang Corp
 has bought 24,000 tonnes of U.S wheat from CHS on
behalf of DongAOne, Korea Flour Mills , Daesun Flour
Mills and itself for shipment in September via tenders that
closed on April 26, South Korean traders said on Wednesday.
    Details of the purchase are as follows:
    TONNES(M/T)    COMMODITY             PRICE(FOB/T)
    8,300          Western/Soft White    $196.87
    1,300          Western/Soft White    $215.24
    5,500          Hard Red Winter       $204.22
    8,900          Dark/Northern Spring  $232.51

 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.