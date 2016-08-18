S.Korea's DongAOne seeks 23,200 T U.S. wheat for Jan

SEOUL, Aug 18 (Reuters) - South Korea's DongAOne issued an invitation to bid seeking a total of 23,200 tonnes of U.S. origin wheat on behalf of Samyang Corp, Korea Flour Mills, Daesan Flour Mills and itself for shipment between Jan.1 and Jan.31, 2017 via tenders, South Korean traders said. The tenders come after South Korea found no genetically modified wheat in U.S. wheat imports earlier this month as the discovery of unapproved GM wheat in imports from Washington state prompted Japan and South Korea to suspend certain U.S. imports. Bidding will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Aug.19. Details are as follows: TONNES (M/T) GRAIN TYPE PROTEIN(%) 9,600 No.1 Western White/Soft White max. 10.5 900 No.1 Western White/Soft White max. 8.5 6,100 Hard Red Winter min. 11.5 6,600 Dark/Northern Spring min. 14 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)