a year ago
S.Korea's DongAOne seeks 23,200 T U.S. wheat for Jan
August 18, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

S.Korea's DongAOne seeks 23,200 T U.S. wheat for Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 18 (Reuters) - South Korea's DongAOne 
issued an invitation to bid seeking a total of 23,200 tonnes of
U.S. origin wheat on behalf of Samyang Corp, Korea
Flour Mills, Daesan Flour Mills and itself for
shipment between Jan.1 and Jan.31, 2017 via tenders, South
Korean traders said.
    The tenders come after South Korea found no genetically
modified wheat in U.S. wheat imports earlier this month as the
discovery of unapproved GM wheat in imports from Washington
state prompted Japan and South Korea to suspend certain U.S.
imports. 
    Bidding will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Aug.19.
    Details are as follows:
    TONNES (M/T) GRAIN TYPE                     PROTEIN(%)
          9,600  No.1 Western White/Soft White  max. 10.5
            900  No.1 Western White/Soft White  max. 8.5
          6,100  Hard Red Winter                min. 11.5
          6,600  Dark/Northern Spring           min. 14
       

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

