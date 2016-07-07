FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's DongAOne seeks 23,000 T wheat for Dec
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 7, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

S.Korea's DongAOne seeks 23,000 T wheat for Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's DongAOne issued an
invitation to bid seeking a total of 23,000 tonnes of U.S.
origin wheat on behalf of Samyang Corp, Korea Flour
Mills, Daesun Flour Mills and itself for shipment
between Dec.1 and 31 via tenders, South Korean traders said. 
    The tenders will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Friday. 
    Details are as follows:
    TONNES(M/T)   GRAIN TYPE
         7,500    No.1 Western White and/or Soft White
         1,000    No.1 Western White and/or Soft White
         4,500    Hard Red Winter
        10,000    Northern Spring and/or Dark Northern Spring

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
