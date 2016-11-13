S.Korea recoups $2.1 bln by selling 30 pct of Woori Bank

SEOUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Sunday it picked seven domestic financial institutions to buy a combined 29.7 percent stake in Woori Bank, recovering 2.4 trillion won ($2.06 billion) of taxpayer money spent bailing out the bank nearly two decades ago.

The Financial Services Commission (FSC), South Korea's financial regulator, said in a statement that Hanwha Life Insurance Co Ltd, Tongyang Life Insurance Co Ltd , Seoul-based private equity firm IMM and four other local financial institutions were picked to buy between 3.7-6 percent stakes in Woori each.

The government, which would see its stake in Woori cut from about 51 percent to 21 percent when the sale is finalised, announced the auction earlier this year to recoup some of the 12.8 trillion won it spent to bail out Woori and its former affiliates in the aftermath of the 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis.

With this sale, which will be finalised in December, South Korea has recouped 10.6 trillion won thus far, the FSC said in a statement.