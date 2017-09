JOHANNESBURG, March 7 (Reuters) - South Ocean Holdings Ltd : * Says FY turnover increased by 20,2 pct to R1 690,9 million * Says FY loss per share increased by 2,8 pct to 77,7 cents * Says FY headline earnings decreased by 42,1 pct to 21,0 cents * Says market conditions will remain challenging during the 2014 financial year