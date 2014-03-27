FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-South Ocean Holdings says administrative penalty imposed by Competition Commission
March 27, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-South Ocean Holdings says administrative penalty imposed by Competition Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - South Ocean Holdings Ltd

* 16 march 2010 commission initiated a complaint investigation against Soew and other three competitors, Alvern cables, Tulisa cables, and Aberdare cables,

* 16 march 2010 commission initiated a complaint investigation for possible price fixing and market allocation in contravention of competition act

* Commission has asked tribunal to impose an administrative penalty on each of firms involved, except for Aberdare cables, which has been granted conditional leniency. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))))

