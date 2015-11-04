FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
At least 41 people killed by South Sudan plane crash, says official, witness
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 4, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 2 years ago

At least 41 people killed by South Sudan plane crash, says official, witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JUBA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A Russian-built cargo plane carrying some passengers crashed on Wednesday after taking off from the airport in South Sudan’s capital, killing at least 41 people who were on board and others on the ground, an official and a Reuters witness said.

A crew member and a child on board survived the crash, presidential spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny told Reuters. He said the plane may have had about 20 people on board, including crew and 10 to 15 passengers, while an unknown number were killed on the ground. But he said numbers were still being collated.

A police officer, who did not give his name, said at least 41 people died. A Reuters witness also said he saw 41 bodies at the scene.

Reporting by Denis Dumo; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Drazen Jorgic

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.