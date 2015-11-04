FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Plane crashes on takeoff from South Sudan airport - reports, witnesses
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
November 4, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 2 years ago

Plane crashes on takeoff from South Sudan airport - reports, witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JUBA (Reuters) - A plane crashed on Wednesday shortly after taking off from an airport in South Sudan, killing 10 people on board, a police officer and local media reported. Two survived, they said.

Reuters witnesses said the tail fin of the plane and other parts were scattered along the banks of the White Nile River near the airport in Juba, the capital.

A police officer near the scene, who did not give his name, said there were two survivors, including a child, but could not say how many people were on board or give further details.

The aircraft was a cargo plane with five Russian crew and seven passengers, South Sudan Tribune, a local media outlet, said on Twitter. It also said two people survived, one of them a child.

Reporting by Denis Dumo; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Drazen Jorgic, Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.