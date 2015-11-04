FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Plane crash-lands near South Sudan airport - report, witness
November 4, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

Plane crash-lands near South Sudan airport - report, witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JUBA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A plane crash-landed in South Sudan on Wednesday shortly after taking off from the airport in the capital, a South Sudanese radio station and a Reuters witness reported.

The Reuters witness could see the plane as it lay across the White Nile River, where it came to rest after coming down. A radio station reported the crash on Twitter, saying it happened about 800 metres from Juba airport.

The type of plane was not immediately clear, and there was no immediate indication of casualties. Officials could not immediately be reached for more information. (Reporting by Denis Dumo; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Drazen Jorgic)

