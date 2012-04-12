FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Sudan says won't withdraw from disputed area
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 12, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

South Sudan says won't withdraw from disputed area

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, April 12 (Reuters) - South Sudanese forces will not leave an oilfield vital to the northern economy until the threat of cross-border attacks by Khartoum is removed, the south’s information minister said on Thursday.

Sudan said on Wednesday it would mobilise its army against South Sudan and halted talks with the southern government over oil payments and other disputed issues after the South occupied the border region oilfield. The south said it did so to put an end to attacks from the north.

“There must be a mechanism so they don’t launch another attack,” South Sudan’s Information Minister Barnaba Marial Benjamin cited President Salva Kiir as saying.

He said Sudan’s air force had dropped six bombs on Unity State on the southern side of the ill-defined border on Thursday, killing one soldier. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Writing by Tom Pfeiffer; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.