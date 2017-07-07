By Denis Dumo
| JUBA, July 7
JUBA, July 7 War-ravaged South Sudan needs
donors to fund more than a third of its next budget, the finance
minister said, but countries are reluctant due to corruption and
conflict.
Finance Minister Stephen Dhieu Dau presented a 46.5 billion
South Sudan Pound (SSP) ($300 million) budget for 2017-2018 to
ambassadors on Thursday, ahead of a presentation to parliament
this month.
"The budget is expected to exceed available resources by SSP
16.8 billion ... to be provided by donor countries," Dhieu
said. The financial year ends on July 31.
South Sudan is riven by civil war and ore than a quarter of
its 12 million population have fled their homes. Civil servants
and soldiers go unpaid for months and hyperinflation renders the
money almost worthless.
South Sudan's leaders and their families have amassed great
wealth during the conflict, according to a report by U.S.
advocacy group The Sentry, which was co-founded by actor George
Clooney. The government denied the findings.
The United Nations has said ethnic cleansing in the conflict
could lead to genocide, and international rights groups have
documented the torture, rape and murder of civilians by soldiers
or government-allied forces. The rebels have also been accused
of severe rights violations.
Those concerns mean Western donors are unlikely to step
forward.
"We will do our best to support you, but as I said, we are
constrained by the ongoing conflict," said U.S. Ambassador Mary
Catherine Phee, according to audio of the presentation.
Dau said the government wanted to avoid borrowing from the
Central Bank to halt the plunge of the pound, which has declined
in value to around 155 to the dollar. In 2011, when South Sudan
became independent from Sudan, the exchange rate was just below
3 SSP to the dollar.
South Sudan's oil production has been crippled and the young
country must pay hefty fees to Sudan to use its infrastructure
for export.
Production will fall to around 110,000 barrels per day this
year, Dau said, down from 130,000. But the price is predicted to
be around $45 per barrel, up from $30.
Dau said oil revenues are projected to increase to SSP 127.2
billion in 2017-2018. But only SSP 25.5 billion will remain
after South Sudan pays Sudan and disburses subsidies to the
national oil company, Nilepet.
Non-oil revenue has increased, but the fall of the pound has
devalued it in dollar terms, Dau said.
Donors already pay for almost all health and education
expenditure in South Sudan. Japanese Ambassador Kiya Masahiko
said they wanted to see more accountability and good financial
management.
"Public finance management: if you do it, we can support
you. If you don’t do it, no one can support you," Masahiko said.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)