FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Sudan denies shooting down U.N. helicopter, blames rebels
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 21, 2012 / 6:05 PM / 5 years ago

South Sudan denies shooting down U.N. helicopter, blames rebels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM, Dec 21 (Reuters) - South Sudan’s army denied the United Nations’ accusation that it had shot down a U.N. helicopter there on Friday, saying rebels, not government forces, had brought down the aircraft.

“The SPLA (South Sudan’s army) did not shoot down the helicopter. Rebels of Yau Yau shot it down,” army spokesman Kella Kueth said, referring to rebels led by David Yau Yau who are fighting the army in Jonglei state.

U.N. spokesman Kieran Dwyer said earlier the SPLA had shot down a U.N. peacekeeping helicopter on a reconnaissance mission in Jonglei, killing all four crew members.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.