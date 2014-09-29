South Sudan bus crash kills at least 32, mainly Ugandans

JUBA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - At least 32 people were killed and 10 seriously injured when a bus collided with a cargo truck in southern South Sudan, hospital officials said on Monday.

Officials said it was still not clear what caused the accident early on Monday morning on a road that links the capital of South Sudan, Juba, to Uganda.

Police spokesman James Monday Enocka told a news conference the majority of the dead were Ugandan citizens.

Traffic accidents are common in the world’s newest country, where buses are the main form of public transport between towns and roads are often poor. (Editing by James Macharia and Crispian Balmer)