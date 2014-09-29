FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Sudan bus crash kills at least 32, mainly Ugandans
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 29, 2014 / 2:37 PM / 3 years ago

South Sudan bus crash kills at least 32, mainly Ugandans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JUBA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - At least 32 people were killed and 10 seriously injured when a bus collided with a cargo truck in southern South Sudan, hospital officials said on Monday.

Officials said it was still not clear what caused the accident early on Monday morning on a road that links the capital of South Sudan, Juba, to Uganda.

Police spokesman James Monday Enocka told a news conference the majority of the dead were Ugandan citizens.

Traffic accidents are common in the world’s newest country, where buses are the main form of public transport between towns and roads are often poor. (Editing by James Macharia and Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.