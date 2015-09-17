FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deaths from South Sudan oil truck blast rise to more than 100
September 17, 2015 / 12:59 PM / 2 years ago

Deaths from South Sudan oil truck blast rise to more than 100

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JUBA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - More than 100 people were killed in South Sudan when an oil tanker that had veered off the road exploded as a crowd tried to gather fuel from the vehicle, a regional official said on Thursday, a day after the incident.

In addition to more than 100 dead from Wednesday’s blast, Charles Kisagna, the minister of information in Western Equatoria, said about 50 people were seriously injured.

“We don’t have medical equipment and these people may not survive because we do not have the facilities to treat the highly burnt people,” he told Reuters. (Reporting by Denis Dumo; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Larry King)

