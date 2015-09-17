FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
At least 85 killed in South Sudan oil tanker blast
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 17, 2015 / 12:13 PM / 2 years ago

At least 85 killed in South Sudan oil tanker blast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JUBA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - At least 85 people were killed in South Sudan when a crowd tried to gather fuel from an oil tanker that had veered off the road on its way to a region west of the capital Juba, the presidential spokesman said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday as the truck was travelling to South’s Sudan’s Western Equatoria region.

“Eight-five people are confirmed dead by the local authorities,” Ateny Wek Ateny, presidential spokesman, told Reuters, adding about 50 people were seriously injured. (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.