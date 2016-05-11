FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. footage highlights worsening food crisis in South Sudan
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 11, 2016 / 1:01 PM / a year ago

U.N. footage highlights worsening food crisis in South Sudan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - The U.N. World Food Programme on Wednesday released video highlighting a worsening food crisis in South Sudan, where up to to 5.3 million people could face severe food shortages over the March to September lean season.

WFP footage showed young children waiting at a food distribution centre in the northern Bahr El Ghazal region for malnutrition tests as well as one family saying they were leaving South Sudan for Darfur because of the food crisis.

From January to March, some 2.8 million people were classed as being in “crisis” or “emergency” food situations, with about 40,000 thought to be suffering an outright famine.

The crisis comes despite attempts to end more than two years of fighting, which began in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir sacked his first vice president Riek Machar, triggering ethnically charged violence.

Reporting By Reuters Television in Rome, writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
