South Sudan's ousted army chief returns to capital

NAIROBI, May 13 (Reuters) - South Sudan's ousted army chief Paul Malong returned to the capital Juba on Saturday, saying he had no intention of staging a revolt against President Salva Kiir's government.

On Friday, Kiir said Malong was in a "fighting mood" and had not obeyed orders to return from his home state to Juba three days after his sacking, raising the prospect of further turmoil more than three years into an ethnically-charged civil war. (Writing by Aaron Maasho; editing by David Clarke)