Kenya Airways halts flights to South Sudan capital Juba

NAIROBI, July 10 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways said on Sunday it was suspending flights to South Sudan's capital Juba after a flare-up of fighting between rival factions in the unity government.

"We wish to advise our guests that we have suspended flights to Juba, South Sudan due to uncertain security situation," the airline wrote on its Twitter account.

The clashes in Juba that first erupted late on Thursday have left scores dead. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by Elias Biryabarema and Edmund Blair. Editing by Jane Merriman)