Heavy gunfire erupts in South Sudan after president calls ceasefire

JUBA, July 11 (Reuters) - Heavy gunfire erupted in South Sudan's capital late on Monday after President Salva Kiir ordered his forces to cease fire and only respond if they came under attack, Reuters witnesses reported.

His rival Riek Machar, the former rebel who returned to his old post of vice president in April under the terms of a peace deal to end a civil war, called for "calm and restraint" earlier on Monday but has yet to issue a public ceasefire declaration.