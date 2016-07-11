FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

Heavy gunfire erupts in South Sudan after president calls ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JUBA, July 11 (Reuters) - Heavy gunfire erupted in South Sudan's capital late on Monday after President Salva Kiir ordered his forces to cease fire and only respond if they came under attack, Reuters witnesses reported.

His rival Riek Machar, the former rebel who returned to his old post of vice president in April under the terms of a peace deal to end a civil war, called for "calm and restraint" earlier on Monday but has yet to issue a public ceasefire declaration.

Reporting by Denis Dumo and Reuters Television; Writing by Edmund Blair; editing by Ralph Boulton

