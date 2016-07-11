Fighting flares again in South Sudan capital after U.N. demand for restraint

JUBA, July 11 (Reuters) - Fighting and gunfire erupted in South Sudan's capital on Monday a day after the U.N. Security Council told rivals President Salva Kiir and Vice-President Riek Machar to rein in their forces and end days of violence.

Scores of people have been killed in the fighting which first erupted on Thursday between Kiir loyalists and supporters of Machar, who led rebels during a two-year civil war. Renewed clashes have raised fears of a return to full-blown conflict. (Reporting by Denis Dumo; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edmund Blair)