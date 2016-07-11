South Sudan's vice president orders ceasefire by his forces - radio

JUBA, July 11 (Reuters) - South Sudan's Vice President Riek Machar ordered a ceasefire by his forces on Monday, reciprocating a move made his rival President Salva Kiir who had earlier ordered his SPLA army forces to halt fighting, he told the independent Eye Radio.

"The president has declared a unilateral ceasefire, I want to reciprocate the declaration of unilateral ceasefire," he told the radio, saying he had ordered it to come into effect at 8 p.m. (1700 GMT), two hours after the deadline Kiir had set.

Monday had witnessed some of the heaviest fighting between the two sides, after clashes erupted on Thursday. (Writing by Edmund Blair; editing by Andrew Roche)