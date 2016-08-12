FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Sudan rejects extra U.N. troops for Juba, says will not cooperate
August 12, 2016 / 8:21 PM / a year ago

South Sudan rejects extra U.N. troops for Juba, says will not cooperate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JUBA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - South Sudan will not accept a 4,000-member United Nations protection force to ensure peace in its capital Juba and will not to cooperate with the world body, a spokesman for President Salva Kiir said on Friday after the U.N. Security Council authorized the troops.

"That is very unfortunate and we are not going to 'cooperate' on that because we will not allow our country to be taken over by the U.N.," Kiir's spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny told Reuters. "Any force that will be called Juba Protection force will not be accepted." (Reporting by Denis Dumo, writing by Michelle Nichols, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
