a year ago
South Sudan's former rebel leader says attacked by president's forces, urges calm
July 11, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

South Sudan's former rebel leader says attacked by president's forces, urges calm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 11 (Reuters) - South Sudan's vice president said on Monday his loyalists had been bombarded by forces of President Salva Kiir, showing he was "not interested in peace", but the former rebel also called for restraint and said he had not lost hope for the future.

"I urge calm and restraint throughout these skirmishes. I'm safe. No one should take laws in their own hands to destabilise this country," Vice President Riek Machar wrote on his official Twitter account, adding South Sudan "needs all of us."

Reporting by George Obulutsa and Ben Makori; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
