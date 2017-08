UNITED NATIONS, July 12 (Reuters) - A ceasefire in South Sudan's capital Juba appears to be "largely holding, barring sporadic gunfire" and United Nations peacekeepers were able to carry out a limited number of short patrols on Tuesday, a U.N. spokesman said in New York.

"(The U.N. mission) also reports that the airport in the capital has been reopened, although commercial flights remain suspended," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols)