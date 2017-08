UNITED NATIONS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council authorized on Friday the deployment of a 4,000-strong protection force in South Sudan's capital, Juba, as part of the U.N. peacekeeping mission and threatened an arms embargo if the government does not cooperate.

The U.S.-drafted resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favor and four abstentions by Russia, China, Egypt and Venezuela. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by G Crosse)