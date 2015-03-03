FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. Security Council sets up South Sudan sanctions regime
March 3, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

U.N. Security Council sets up South Sudan sanctions regime

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, March 3 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday established a sanctions regime for South Sudan but stopped short of imposing worldwide travel bans and asset freezes on officials in the conflict-torn country or an arms embargo.

The unanimously adopted resolution, drafted by the United States, threatens to blacklist anyone undermining security or interfering with the peace process after March 5 and April 1 deadlines set by the regional East African IGAD bloc. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols)

