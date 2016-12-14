FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
UN seeks to stop South Sudan atrocities from sparking wider war
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 14, 2016 / 9:53 AM / 8 months ago

UN seeks to stop South Sudan atrocities from sparking wider war

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The international community can stop a "Rwanda-like" genocide in South Sudan if it immediately deploys a 4,000-strong protection force and sets up a court to prosecute atrocities, the head of a U.N. human rights commission said on Wednesday.

"South Sudan stands on the brink of an all-out ethnic civil war, which could destabilise the entire region," Yasmin Sooka told an emergency session of the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein said the African Union must quickly set up the court "with a strong focus on command responsibility for atrocities". (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.