5 months ago
Failing to prosecute South Sudan atrocities is appeasement - UN
March 14, 2017 / 2:42 PM / 5 months ago

Failing to prosecute South Sudan atrocities is appeasement - UN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 14 (Reuters) - The failure to prosecute atrocities in South Sudan is "appeasement" and makes the world complicit in the continuing bloodshed, the head of a U.N. human rights investigation said on Tuesday.

"The challenge for accountability is that alleged perpetrators still occupy senior political and military positions," Yasmin Sooka told the U.N. Human Rights Council.

"A small coterie of South Sudan’s political leaders show total disregard not just for international human rights norms but for the welfare of their own people. They have squandered the oil wealth and plundered the country’s resources." (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

