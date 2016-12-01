FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Ethnic cleansing going on in South Sudan - U.N. commission
#Energy
December 1, 2016 / 2:31 PM / 9 months ago

Ethnic cleansing going on in South Sudan - U.N. commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ethnic cleansing is taking place in some areas of South Sudan, where the stage is set for a repeat of the Rwandan genocide, the head of the U.N. commission of human rights in the country said in a statement on Thursday at the end of a 10-day visit.

"There is already a steady process of ethnic cleansing underway in several areas of South Sudan using starvation, gang rape and the burning of villages; everywhere we went across this country we heard villagers saying they are ready to shed blood to get their land back," Yasmin Sooka said in the statement. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Toby Chopra)

