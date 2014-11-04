FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. says to propose UN sanctions regime for South Sudan
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 4, 2014 / 10:41 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. says to propose UN sanctions regime for South Sudan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. delegation to the United Nations informed members of the Security Council on Tuesday that it will circulate a draft resolution establishing a U.N. sanctions regime for conflict-torn South Sudan, a U.S. official said on Tuesday.

“The resolution will establish a mechanism for targeting individuals undermining South Sudan’s political stability and abusing human rights,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

“We believe targeted measures are appropriate at this time to support efforts to establish a peace agreement and cessation of hostilities,” the official said. He added that South Sudan President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar must continue to engage in the peace talks led by the African regional bloc IGAD. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.