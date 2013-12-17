FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Sudan arrests 10 people over "failed coup" - govt website
December 17, 2013 / 4:05 PM / 4 years ago

South Sudan arrests 10 people over "failed coup" - govt website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JUBA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - South Sudan has arrested former Finance Minister Kosti Manibe and nine others in connection with a “foiled coup”, a government website said on Tuesday, as sporadic fighting in capital Juba entered the second day.

Vice President Riek Machar, whom the government website calls the coup “leader”, was still being sought along with four other men.

“Those who are still at large will be apprehended,” Information Minister Micheal Makuei said, according to a South Sudan government website.

Pagan Amum, chief negotiator during the recent oil shutdown dispute with Sudan, was one of the men sought for questioning.

Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Alison Williams

