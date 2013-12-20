African mediators say hold productive talks in South Sudan

JUBA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Talks between South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and African mediators trying to broker a peace deal after six days of clashes between rival army factions are progressing well, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Tedros Adhanom said.

“We had a very productive meeting with his excellency President Salva Kiir and we will continue consultations,” Adhanom, leader of the Inter Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) delegation, told reporters in Juba on Friday. (Reporting by Carl Odera; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Edmund Blair, John Stonestreet)