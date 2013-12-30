FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Sudan army says fighting rebels in flashpoint state capital
December 30, 2013 / 5:21 PM / 4 years ago

South Sudan army says fighting rebels in flashpoint state capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JUBA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - South Sudanese troops were fighting rebels loyal to former Vice President Riek Machar late on Monday in the flashpoint town of Bor, north of the capital Juba, the army’s spokesman said.

“There is fighting now in Bor,” Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) spokesman Philip Aguer told Reuters by phone from Juba, 190 km (120 miles) south of Bor. “It started less than 30 minutes ago.”

It was not clear if the rebels were the ethnic Nuer “White Army” militia which has been advancing towards the capital of Jonglei State for the last few days or a different faction. The rebels were pushed out of Bor on Dec. 24 after days of fierce clashes.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Louise Ireland

