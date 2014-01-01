FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Sudan rebels seize key town of Bor - mayor
January 1, 2014 / 6:42 AM / 4 years ago

South Sudan rebels seize key town of Bor - mayor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JUBA, Jan 1 (Reuters) - South Sudanese rebels loyal to former Vice President Riek Machar have seized control of Bor, the capital of restive Jonglei state, the town’s Mayor said on Wednesday.

Nhial Majak Nhial told Reuters government troops loyal to President Salva Kiir had made a “tactical withdrawal” to Malual Chaat army barracks, 3 km (2 miles) south of the town on Tuesday, after fighting that started earlier in the day.

“Yes they (rebels) have taken Bor,” Nhial said from the national capital Juba, 190 km south of Bor by road. (Reporting by Carl Odera; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

