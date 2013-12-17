FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fighting resumes in South Sudan, at least 26 killed in two days
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 17, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

Fighting resumes in South Sudan, at least 26 killed in two days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JUBA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Gunfire erupted in South Sudan’s capital Juba again on Tuesday, witnesses said, a day after President Salva Kiir said security forces had put down an “attempted coup” by supporters loyal to his former deputy Riek Machar.

After constant gunfire and explosions in the early morning, it was relatively calm for a few hours but sporadic gunfire then started up again.

At least 26 people have been killed in nearly two days of fighting in the capital, Makur Matur Kariom, Health Ministry undersecretary, told Reuters.

“These are the people we received at the hospital and who died actually at the hospital. Whoever died outside the hospital, we don’t have their numbers,” Kariom said from Juba Teaching Hospital.

The fighting in Juba started on Sunday evening. (Reporting by Andrew Green; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by George Obulutsa and Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.