South Sudan president fails to sign proposed peace deal
August 17, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 2 years ago

South Sudan president fails to sign proposed peace deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir failed to sign a peace deal proposed by regional leaders on Monday, saying he required more time, the mediator of the crisis said.

Seyoum Mesfin, the mediator for the regional group IGAD, said Kiir’s side required two weeks before signing the peace deal that was accepted by the South Sudanese rebels.

“In the next 15 days, the government will come back to Addis Ababa to finalise the peace agreement,” Seyoum said.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

