South Sudan declares emergency in two states- govt Twitter account

NAIROBI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir declared a state of emergency in two states on Wednesday, the government said on its official Twitter account.

“President Kiir has declared a state of emergency for Unity and Jonglei states #SouthSudan,” the statement on the @RepSouthSudan Twitter handle said.

The two regions have been the focus of fighting against rebel forces loyal to the former vice president that has killed more that 1,000 people. (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Alison Williams)