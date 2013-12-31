South Sudan rebels control part of key town of Bor -officials

JUBA, Dec 31 (Reuters) - South Sudanese rebels battled their way to the centre of the strategically important town of Bor on Tuesday and were in control of some neighbourhoods as the fighting raged on, the town’s mayor and a government minister said.

“The town is still partly in our hands and partly in the hands of the rebels,” Mayor Nhial Majak Nhial told Reuters from the government’s military headquarters inside Bor.

Information Minister Michael Makuei said: “This morning (the rebels) advanced to the centre. The fighting is still taking place.” (Reporting by Carl Odera and Aaron Maasho; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Patrick Graham)