FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Sudan fighting breaks out near ethnic flashpoint town
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 18, 2013 / 10:52 AM / 4 years ago

South Sudan fighting breaks out near ethnic flashpoint town

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JUBA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - South Sudanese soldiers clashed on Wednesday around barracks near the flashpoint town of Bor, an official said, extending fighting that began in the capital and raising fears of broader civil conflict in the two-year-old nation.

“Last night there was fighting in two military barracks. Because of that fighting, the population, the local people here got scared that it will spill over to the town,” Hussein Maar, deputy governor of Jonglei state where Bor is located, told Reuters.

U.N. officials also reported fighting on Wednesday in the area of Bor, the scene of ethnic-fuelled bloodshed in 1991. (Reporting by Andrew Green; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.