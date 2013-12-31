S.Sudan, rebels sending delegations to Ethiopia for talks

JUBA, Dec 31 (Reuters) - South Sudan will send a delegation to Ethiopia for peace talks and the Ethiopian government said rebel leader Riek Machar would also send a team to the talks in its capital.

“We are going there,” South Sudan Foreign Minister Barnaba Marial Benjamin told Reuters.

Benjamin also said there was no question of President Salva Kiir sharing power with Machar because he had launched a coup against the country’s leader. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Darzen Jorgic and Patrick Graham)