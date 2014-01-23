FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Sudan government and rebels sign ceasefire deal
January 23, 2014 / 5:41 PM / 4 years ago

South Sudan government and rebels sign ceasefire deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - South Sudan’s government and rebel troops loyal to sacked Vice President Riek Machar signed a deal on Thursday to end fighting that has lasted more than a month and killed thousands.

The leader of President Salva Kiir’s delegation to talks that have lasted weeks, Nhial Deng Nhial, and the leader of Machar’s delegation, Taban Deng Gai, signed the pact in the Ethiopian capital, a Reuters reporter who was present said. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

